The U.S. debt ceiling was established in 1917, at a time when World War I was putting enormous pressure on the nation’s budget. Not only was the United States financing its own war effort, but it also loaned to allied countries that were nearing bankruptcy.
Whatever the initial rationale, one thing is crystal clear in hindsight. The debt ceiling is a rotten way to control deficit spending. It simply has not been successful in keeping budget deficits and the accumulating government debt from exploding.
Since 1960, the debt ceiling has been raised or suspended 78 times in a move that was once technocratic but has in recent years become polarizing. Budget deficits went from $155 billion at the end of Ronald Reagan’s term to $3.3 trillion when Donald Trump left office. Conservatives like to spend money they don’t have, and so do liberals.
The only one who didn’t, apparently, was Marx himself. He viewed public debt as a tool of private capital. Go figure.
These days, President Joe Biden seeks to take public debt to a whole new level with a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that Democrats are desperately trying to advance. While Biden suggests this will be paid for (meaning tax hikes), the Congressional Budget Office estimates a $1.75 trillion increase in deficits over 10 years.
This reckless proposal will put the country in jeopardy of diverting billions of dollars in public funds to service interest on its debt. The New York Post estimates that the cost of servicing the debt could rise to $180 billion — a year — if interest rates ever increased to 3%.
And rates very well could rise if the U.S. defaults on its debt, a bleak scenario that becomes plausible if Congress fails to extend the debt ceiling by the middle of October and the U.S. is unable to meet its obligations on past borrowing. It also would force the Federal Reserve to take extraordinary remedies, including the possibility of a greater role in fiscal decisions that should be the responsibility of elected leaders and not appointed bureaucrats.
In remarks on the Senate floor, Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said the debt ceiling is effective because it prompts a discussion on spending.
“Other countries don’t have it. We have it,” he said. “One reason I’ve always thought it actually served a purpose was it always generated a discussion on spending, not just a discussion on full faith and credit, but ‘how much money are we going to spend?’”
In a philosophical sense, he’s right. But history shows the debt ceiling has sparked a lot of talk and little action on getting spending under control. Instead, there’s a game of debt chicken that’s enough to raise the question of whether this debt ceiling has outlived its usefulness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.