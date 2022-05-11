In the past, it was easy to view crack as an inner-city problem, meth as a redneck problem and cocaine as the drug of choice for Wall Street types. It wasn’t necessarily fair or accurate, but in the public mind this kind of thinking erected a wall between addicts and polite society.
Now comes fentanyl, which doesn’t just poke a few holes in the wall. It absolutely obliterates it.
On Tuesday, St. Joseph marked the first National Fentanyl Awareness Day with a sobering update on a crisis that can no longer be swept under the rug. Authorities used the event to confirm 15 overdose deaths so far this year, with investigation continuing on another five fatalities. The community is on pace to easily eclipse last year’s record number of 21 overdose deaths.
These grim statistics are part of a larger national narrative. Overdose deaths exceed 100,000 a year in the United States, with synthetic opioids like fentanyl contributing to much of the spike.
What’s alarming is how marijuana or pills can easily be laced with fentanyl, which is 50 times more powerful than heroin. There have been reports of teenagers, who would otherwise steer clear of needles, taking a pill and never waking up.
“You didn’t hear people overdosing and dying five years ago on methamphetamine,” Mark Puckett, vice president of the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, said at the awareness day event. “It didn’t happen. It happens now.”
It would be counterproductive to let a robust response to the fentanyl crisis become hijacked by partisan politics, with conservatives advocating for strong police and border enforcement and liberals pushing for treatment and harm-reduction strategies in addressing drug use.
Is it too much to ask for all of that? It seems foolish to ignore the border but naïve to believe that drugs are never going to find their way here. This year, Missouri and Kansas lawmakers took a dim view of one harm-reduction strategy: the proposed decriminalization of fentanyl strips.
There is considerable ambiguity in the law regarding these strips of paper, which can detect the presence of fentanyl in recreational drugs and therefore help prevent an overdose. The St. Joseph Health Department received an allotment from the state and considers them part of its harm-reduction strategy.
But in other places, the strips are considered illegal drug paraphernalia and are sometimes viewed as tacitly condoning drug use. A similar argument is sometimes made regarding needle exchanges.
We’re not condoning drug use, but we feel like it’s time to call harm reduction what it is: doing everything possible to keep a loved one alive.
