St. Joseph received a sliver of good news — a rarity for 2020 — when the government released metro area unemployment data for June.

The report showed that the St. Joseph area’s unemployment rate sank to 5.7% in June, as business activity began to resume following eight weeks or more of quarantine and shutdowns.

The current rate of unemployment marks a recovery from a 7.7% jobless figure in April, at the height of the shutdown. It’s certainly an improvement from unemployment rates near 10% in St. Joseph in the months following the economic collapse of 2007-08.

Those two crises were different, a housing and credit market collapse versus a pandemic. But the other difference was that Congress, for all the talk of partisan dysfunction, acted swiftly and with unanimity this spring to put money into the hands of families and businesses. The $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provided a critical backstop at a time when the country faced a real possibility of sliding into depression.

Now, the benefits of stimulus are beginning to fade and some of the key support is set to expire. What’s worse, Congress shows disturbing signs that the decisiveness and unity earlier this year wasn’t a new way of doing business as much as a passing fancy. Both sides of the aisle are back to finger pointing as Americans wonder what happens this fall if the coronavirus gets worse and the CARES Act becomes a distant memory.

Both political parties do Americans a disservice if they retreat to philosophical corners rather than view the issue for what it is: a crisis to be managed. Democrats are hooked on a number, $3 trillion, believing anything below that is insufficient. Republicans can’t stomach another round of jobless benefits that they view as a disincentive to getting to work.

Both sides would be wise to take off ideological blinders and focus on what many economists view as three necessities of the new round of stimulus: direct payments to lower-income families, some extension of unemployment benefits, and direct aid to state and local governments. In addition, liability protections could make businesses more likely to bring workers back.

While those blinders are off, it would be a good idea to look around and catch a glimpse of what’s headed our way in the periphery. The government’s second-quarter report shows the nation’s gross domestic product dropping 34%, the largest decline in 70 years of releasing economic data.

The number is somewhat misleading because it portrays GDP on an annualized basis, but it should serve as a wake-up call to Congress. We aren’t in the clear as much as in a clearing, waiting for some support for getting through the next difficult stretch in the fall.