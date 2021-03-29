About 1,000 miles separate St. Joseph from the nearest U.S.-Mexico border crossing in Texas, but distance doesn’t necessarily mitigate strong feelings about what’s going on there.

That’s because immigration is an important issue that deserves serious attention. Right now, politicians can’t even agree on what to call what’s happening on the border, which should leave us with little illusion about a solution coming any time soon. If you can’t even name it, can you solve it?

Closer to home, there should be little disagreement that another crisis exists in our own backyard. We’re talking about drug addiction.

Last week, the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing released some disturbing numbers regarding drug overdoses in the St. Joseph area. More than 40 overdoses have been documented since March 1, with 110 since the start of the year.

In many of those cases, the culprit is fentanyl, a potent and dangerous synthetic opioid often diverted to illegal use on the streets, with deadly consequences.

“You don’t know what you’re putting into your system, and it’s a game of Russian roulette and a lot of people right now are losing the game,” Mark Puckett, vice president of the addiction recovery center in St. Joseph, told our reporter.

This shouldn’t be viewed as a temporary problem. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that deaths from synthetic opioids other than methadone increased 16% from 2018 to 2019. Preliminary information from last May suggested another increase in 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the CDC, but final numbers aren’t available on a national level.

In addition, it should not be viewed as a problem that’s limited to a narrow segment of society. Drug addiction touches inner cities, rural areas and affluent suburbs. It doesn’t just affect the user but exerts a power grip on a wider network of family and friends. You don’t have to look far for tragic examples of once-promising young people whose lives were cut short due to addiction.

There’s no easy solution. Access to Naloxone, a medication that can reverse a drug overdose, reduces the immediate danger but does not address long-term issues that caused the drug use in the first place. The same goes for a strong law enforcement response, something that’s necessary for getting fentanyl off the streets but doesn’t necessarily get to the root causes of addiction. It would help to secure the border where some of these drugs cross into the United States.

It will take a little of everything: strong enforcement, medical intervention and support for treatment, recovery and a second chance for recovering addicts. It really is a crisis that can no longer be ignored.