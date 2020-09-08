At some point, the St. Joseph City Council needs to pivot from treating the coronavirus as an emergency to treating it as more of a chronic condition.

The council began holding Thursday meetings on the city’s coronavirus response in March, at a time of great uncertainty about the impact of the pandemic. Faced with a public health crisis, council members weighed unprecedented decisions on stay-at-home orders that caused significant disruptions to business activity and quality of life.

Indeed, it was an emergency.

In recent weeks, St. Joseph citizens witnessed a meeting that doesn’t resemble an all-hands-on-deck emergency response as much as a circular argument for and against a wider mandate for the wearing of masks in public spaces. At one meeting, the debate turned to South Side flooding.

So it appears that Mayor Bill McMurray took a reasonable step when he folded ongoing discussion regarding COVID-19 into regular City Council meetings held every two weeks.

Tuesday’s council meeting included an agenda item seeking to add the existing face-covering order — the one that applies to larger retail stores with at least 10,000 square feet of space — to the city’s Code of Ordinances.

Previously, that requirement came through an emergency declaration and order with a specific ending date. City Health Director Debra Bradley, in an explanation of the bill submitted to council members, said a regular ordinance recognizes that some of these public safety measures might be necessary for an extended period.

In addition, it is more appropriate to submit these kind of issues to a full council debate and vote, rather than the approval of only the mayor, which is all that an emergency order required. This was the argument that Councilman Madison Davis made earlier in the pandemic, and it remains good advice today.

Regardless of views on masks, it’s time to acknowledge that the virus will be present for some time, at least until a vaccine is widely available. Does anyone really believe one will be ready by Election Day?

Certainly, there’s risk in assuming that the danger has passed and society can simply move on with no sacrifice and change in routine. That means masks, social distancing, testing, tracing and steps to quarantine after someone comes into contact with the coronavirus.

It doesn’t mean keeping businesses closed and staying locked at home, or if that type of step is necessary, it means leaving it up to the full council through a recorded vote and not just a show of hands. It’s a balancing act, one that the council should be able to reach within the context of its regular meetings.