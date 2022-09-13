The United Way has conducted annual fundraising campaigns for longer than many of us can remember, possibly for more than 100 years.
That means 100 years of things to worry about, from wars and recessions to plant closings and localized disasters like widespread flooding.
But the United Way of Greater St. Joseph is still here, asking for the community’s generosity because the need in the community is still there.
One thing that might be different about this year’s campaign is the nature of the challenge. This would mark the first time since about 1982 that the agency asks for contributions at a time of high inflation when money isn’t going as far for either the giver or the recipient. Inflation is running at 8.3% on an annual basis, more than offsetting the wage increases that workers may have received in the last year.
Maybe it’s not an ideal time, but if you wait for the perfect conditions, you’ll probably have an annual campaign on a decennial basis. Besides, inflation will strike hardest in many of the poorest communities that the United Way and its partner agencies seek to serve.
For any kind of nonprofit that relies on community support, additional challenges arise from technology and changing preferences for charitable giving. Fundraising is now possible online, breaking down barriers and causing disruption to traditional models of doing business.
Through it all, generosity doesn’t begin and end with one particular agency, even one with the broad reach of the United Way.
On Friday and Saturday, a Christian nonprofit called Feed My Starving Children will collect food to help people in Ukraine as well as local food banks. The goal is to pack 100,000 meals. This unique and compassionate effort, which will be held at the Civic Arena, illustrates the best of our community: its generosity and its concern for the well-being of those who are suffering half a world away.
There are plenty of other worthy causes out there, some in our own backyard and others that require the assistance of a map. It’s a credit to our community that so many of these efforts seem to find a champion, even with economic worries as a constant backdrop.
Most of us who live in St. Joseph see the warts of this city and aren’t shy about pointing them out. But don’t ever let that self-criticism overshadow one attribute that rises above all of those daily concerns that can leave St. Joseph with a sense of diminished self-worth.
St. Joseph is and remains a generous community, full of people who care about their neighbors and those in another time zone.
That generosity of spirit is on display once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.