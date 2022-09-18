Maybe President Joe Biden forgot that he was commander in chief when he authorized $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.
One thing that’s been lost in the debate is whether loan forgiveness undercuts military recruitment goals. Critics argue that loan forgiveness is a slap in the face to those who chose military service to help pay for a college education, but what if it’s more than that?
“Student loan forgiveness undermines one of our military’s greatest recruitment tools at a time of dangerously low enlistments,” said Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana.
The Army reported last month that it has reached only 52% of its recruitment goal for the fiscal year and could find itself with a shortfall of up to 15,000 new soldiers. Other branches are expected to meet their goals but describe the recruitment environment as one of the most challenging since the end of the draft in 1973.
Even in St. Joseph, an area with strong support for the military, the commander of the 139th Airlift Wing told an audience earlier this month that the local base is down about 10% in terms of headcount. The 139th is holding a career fair this week at Rosecrans Memorial Airport to highlight the broad range of jobs that the Missouri Air National Guard offers.
To be fair, the military describes numerous challenges to recruitment at a national level, including demographics, the strong economy and lingering war fatigue after two decades in Afghanistan. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 in 3 young Americans is too obese to meet military standards. Others fall short because of educational deficiencies, criminal records or drug use.
But in this environment, it makes little sense to create another reason not to serve.
In 2020, a Pentagon survey found that 52% of respondents would consider joining the military to pay for their future education. Military service counts toward the existing Public Student Loan Forgiveness plan, which includes teachers, firefighters, first-responders, nurses and other public service workers.
But the Biden administration, while stating that student loan forgiveness is a one-time deal, has created an expectation of future bailouts on the pretense of fairness. A possible test could come in December when the moratorium on student loan repayments is scheduled to expire. Another delay would send a strong signal that the administration will continue kicking the can.
Maybe it’s only a small part of the overall recruitment challenge, but it does seem that the president has displayed more fealty to the progressive elites than the military branches that are trying to protect the nation.
