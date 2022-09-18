This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Army Recruiting (copy)

In this 2017 photo, new Army recruits take part in a swearing in ceremony before a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies in San Diego.

 File photo | Associated Press

Maybe President Joe Biden forgot that he was commander in chief when he authorized $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.

One thing that’s been lost in the debate is whether loan forgiveness undercuts military recruitment goals. Critics argue that loan forgiveness is a slap in the face to those who chose military service to help pay for a college education, but what if it’s more than that?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.