A St. Joseph resident who traveled to Kansas City might have noticed something familiar with buses in the big city.
The advertisements on the side of public buses in Kansas City showed the familiar Pony Express logo and the Wyeth Tootle Mansion, among other tourist sites. Others buses showed our city’s Downtown skyline with a message to “Explore St. Joseph’s Heritage.”
Even the most self-defeating St. Joseph resident would have to admit this promotion made our city look like a nice place to visit. That’s the point.
An entity called Adsposure agreed, giving the St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau a Top Transit Award for its advertisements on four Kansas City buses. The CVB’s campaign beat out 106 nominees, including larger markets like Chicago and Dallas, in the “biggest impact” category.
“It speaks to the strength of the CVB’s marketing initiatives and the rich history and heritage that St. Joseph offers to travelers throughout the region,” said Bob Frohoff, executive director of Adsposure.
“Good for them,” people in St. Joseph might say. That’s true, the CVB should feel a sense of accomplishment. Everyone likes to feel recognized in their profession.
But really, the reaction should be, “good for us.”
It’s no secret that tourism took a beating from the COVID-19 pandemic, with health concerns and restrictions on travel and large gatherings dealing a heavy blow to museums, concert venues, restaurants and hotels.
This doesn’t just hurt the CVB or the sales tax collections that benefit St. Joseph and Buchanan County. The Economic Policy Institute found that employment losses from February 2020 to February 2021 were largest among workers in the leisure and hospitality, government, education and health services industries. One year into the pandemic, the leisure and hospitality sector faced the largest employment shortfall, with nearly 3.5 million fewer jobs in February 2021 compared to the previous year.
These are not workers who were deemed “essential” and were able to stay on the job during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns. But surely they are essential to the local economy and definitely to their families.
So if you ever pass by an advertisement of this sort in Kansas City, see it as more than just a marketing push designed to get Kansas City consumers to spend more of their money in St. Joseph.
It’s a sign of better days to come for the tourism industry and a hope for a recovery in 2022 that will do more than lift St. Joseph’s profile or boost the bottom line of museums and restaurants.
It will benefit those workers and small businesses that count on the tourism industry to thrive once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.