Congratulations to the class of 2022: High school is officially over.
For some graduates, these years will be a source of great memories and nostalgia for years to come. Others will see the end of high school as a kind of “great escape.” Most will have a combination of the two extremes. High school years are formative in terms of relationships, involvement and discovering our gifts.
This year’s graduating class will have a set of memories and experiences that have been greatly affected by a global pandemic. You will be able to tell future generations that you lived through a virus that killed over a million people in the U.S. alone and that shut down nearly everything, including schools. You will be able to tell stories about masks, hand sanitizer and low supplies of toilet paper. As you do, those students and family members who shared these experiences with you will nod knowingly.
High school has its own set of challenges without a global pandemic. Cultural and political changes are a defining part of every generation. Even though the pandemic added extra burdens and challenges, it also added a kind of wisdom that comes through intense struggle. That means students in this class have accumulated wisdom far beyond their years.
So, instead of looking back at high school in embarrassment or despair, give yourselves and your teachers and parents a break. Remember that the fact you are here to receive your diploma is a testimony to the strength of the human spirit. Those who did not make it are worthy of remembrance and honor, as well. Keep their memories close at hand.
Ultimately, we are all defined by how we emerge from the challenges we face. As the old saying goes, “Adversity does not simply create character; it reveals character.” Your diploma will not include a special sticker or medal saying, “I made it through a global pandemic.” However, the wisdom you gained, along with your perseverance, will demonstrate that even the most unthinkable of obstacles can be overcome.
So, once again, congratulations to the class of 2022. Your journey in many ways has all the ups and downs of the classes that have gone before you. Yet, you have an added distinction. Use that endurance to creatively face the challenges that come your way in this next phase of life. And remember that you are not alone.
