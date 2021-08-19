Toward the end of its 26-year run, Trails West! became something of a punching bag.
It was expensive. In some years, the policy on buying food caused annoyance. Nostalgia rock doesn’t appeal to everyone. Sometimes the weather was terrible. Attendance was declining.
But admit it. You miss it.
Civic Center Park has been quieter this time of year after organizers pulled the plug on Trails West! following the 2018 festival. The time had come for a reboot, something fresher and maybe a little more accessible, affordable and condensed.
That all happens this year with a new festival, called “St. Joseph 2021: from Steam to S.T.E.A.M.”
The Allied Arts Council is careful not to associate this festival, which runs from Friday to Saturday, too closely with Trails West! Do not expect to see Christopher Cross or Taylor Swift at S.T.E.A.M.
Do plan to learn plenty about the innovation that fueled St. Joseph’s growth over the years, from the days of steam engines to modern companies that are on the cutting edge of technology and job development. This festival seeks to highlight St. Joseph’s transition from a frontier town to a modern, 21st-century city.
But S.T.E.A.M. isn’t devoted solely to science and hands-on learning. Think of this as Super Science Saturday, but with festival food. In addition, visitors will encounter living history exhibits, entertainment from local musicians and typical festival fun like a potato sack and stick horse races. The Saint Joseph Symphony, the St. Joseph Community Chorus and the St. Joseph Youth Chorale will cap the weekend with a 15-minute concert.
This is free for all ages, and the weather seems like it will be glorious.
The S.T.E.A.M. festival might be a one-and-done phenomenon, a unique event linked to Missouri’s bicentennial and some of the celebrations going on statewide to commemorate it. That sense of impermanence should be part of the appeal.
While this isn’t Trails West! 2.0, Steam to S.T.EA.M. does fill a void for a city that still loves a festival, maybe more so following some of the postponements and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Remember that Trails West! was conceived in part to celebrate the resilience of St. Joseph following the devastation of the 1993 flood. The city still displays pluck and resilience, most recently in dealing with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.
Times change, but the desire to blow off some steam in the dog days of August do not. When driving past City Hall, you can’t help but think that it’s good to once again see preparations for a celebration this time of year at Civic Center Park.
