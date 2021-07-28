Since 2015, this newspaper has published 83 local stories that include the words “opioid” and “epidemic” somewhere in the text. Opioid addiction became a crisis that occurred in real-time, right in front of us and in every corner of the state. It showed no signs of letting up even when another crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, struck our communities.
Opioid addiction is a problem with no easy solution. If there was a simple fix, someone would have tried it by now, although it’s possible a prescription drug database, which Missouri finally approved this year, will prevent doctor-shopping and curtail the problem.
There’s also money. A lot of it, if used wisely, can help. Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that the state stands to receive $500 million from a proposed settlement with Johnson & Johnson and major opioid distributors.
It’s part of an overall $26 billion settlement that calls for Johnson & Johnson to stop producing opioids for at least 10 years and AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson to stop the avalanches of pills that arrived in some parts of the country about a decade ago.
”Opioid addiction has stolen thousands of our children, our brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers and loved ones,” Schmitt said in announcing the settlement. “It has ravaged our state and ruined lives, shattered dreams and cut thousands of lives short.”
To receive the money, states and localities that became involved in opioid litigation must suspend their own lawsuits and sign term sheets outlining the settlement. On a state basis, the money would go into an opioid abatement and treatment fund overseen by the departments of Mental Health, Social Services, Health and Senior Services and Public Safety.
It sounds like the kind of payout that can make a big difference or it can get lost in the swamp of bureaucracy. More than two decades ago, Missouri stood to receive more than $2.7 billion in tobacco settlement funds.
And while that settlement did make a difference, you couldn’t help but feel disappointed to see smoking rates remaining at the 20% level among Missouri adults and young people turning increasingly to vaping for a nicotine fix. Even worse, in 2019 only $48,500 of $258 million in state tobacco revenue went toward tobacco prevention efforts.
With a potential opioid settlement, Missouri has another chance to get it right in addressing a major health problem. Let’s hope the state can use these funds in a way that breaks or prevents the cycle of addiction in communities that experienced the worst impacts of opioid drugs.
