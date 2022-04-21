On Earth Day 2021, President Joe Biden spoke at a virtual summit and vowed to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade.
“That’s where we’re headed as a nation,” he said, “and that’s what we can do if we take action to build an economy that’s not only more prosperous but healthier, fairer and cleaner for the entire planet.”
After four years of Donald Trump and climate change denial, world leaders and activists were almost giddy with excitement. It’s difficult to imagine the same level of enthusiasm this year when Biden delivers Earth Day remarks in the Pacific Northwest.
The president marks his second Earth Day in office amid what some would consider backsliding on a signature promise of his 2020 campaign. The president who revoked the Keystone XL Pipeline permit now has authorized the largest-ever release of oil from U.S. reserves and moved forward with the onshore sale of oil and gas drilling leases on public land.
In an Associated Press story, the political director of Oil Change International called the president’s recent moves “an ugly betrayal of Joe Biden’s campaign promises.”
What’s changed since 2021? Gasoline now averages $4.12 a gallon nationwide, up 43% from $2.87 a year ago. It can’t all be attributed to Vladimir Putin (whose participation in last year’s virtual Earth Day summit shows how much has changed.) In January, one month before Russia attacked Ukraine, U.S. gas prices were up 40% year over year.
This year’s Earth Day address should serve as a reminder that the two easiest things to do in response to climate change have been done by the last two administrations: denying its existence and promising the moon.
An extreme reaction often leads to an extreme response, which is why after Trump the country got an abrupt push toward net-zero carbon with little regard for the more immediate impact on our modern economy and standard of living.
The challenge of our time will be to transition to reduced emissions in a way that doesn’t wreck the economy or cause food shortages. It will require political leaders on both sides who are willing to acknowledge the problem, say no to interest groups and find a compromise.
It’s unclear if Biden gets it now or if he just sees high gas prices as a political liability during an election year. It would be refreshing if Friday, instead of telling an eco-friendly audience what they want to hear, he showed up in a place like St. Joseph, stood in front of the coal plant and said something like this:
“I know change is hard, but the cost of inaction is immense. We’re going to get there in a way that keeps food on the table and keeps your businesses going and your lights on.”
It’s Earth Day, so hope springs eternal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.