If you ever get a chance to corner Bob Slater, ask the local historian and former newspaper editor about the great census fraud of 1900.

It’s an entertaining yarn, one that involves lots of drinking with the census supervisor sent to verify a questionable count that put St. Joseph on par with Los Angeles in terms of growth. Suffice it to say that the claims of 102,979 living souls in this city fell apart like a house of cards.

Here we are, 120 years later, and St. Joseph isn’t that far removed from the actual census figure back when trolley cars rolled through our Downtown streets. At least the current population estimate of just under 75,000 classifies St. Joseph as a metro area.

But even that might not last much longer. The U.S. Office of Management and Budget proposes changing the classification of metro areas in the United States to a minimum population of 100,000. The current standard is 50,000.

St. Joseph wouldn’t meet that new threshold, therefore joining the ranks of “micropolitan” cities like Maryville, Missouri. This brings to mind one of those lesser-known English football teams that gets relegated from the Premier League at the end of a dismal season, but it’s about more than wounded pride.

Losing its status as a metropolitan city could reduce the amount of federal grant funding that St. Joseph receives or make the city less attractive to potential employers or retail chains looking for an expansion site. Missouri’s congressional delegation calls the reclassification arbitrary and unwise, with Rep. Sam Graves lamenting the “pencil-pushers” who seek to erase the only metro area located solely in his district.

They are right to fight it, though the whole episode should generate a reckoning about what happens to a city following a century of slow growth or no growth. One of St. Joseph’s biggest issues of contention right now — how many public high schools are needed — has its origins in the lack of population growth over a sustained period.

We wish these elected officials luck in taking on the OMB, but more trouble from more pencil-pushers is inevitable if St. Joseph doesn’t figure out a way to start growing.

The other option is to lie about your population, and Bob Slater will tell you that didn’t work out very well.