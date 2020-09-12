Much has changed since the St. Joseph police union began discussing a new pay plan with the city.

If you remember, the Fraternal Order of Police proposed progressive pay raises for officers, a plan that would cost just under $1 million the first year. The former city manager balked at the price tag. The mayor, who isn’t moving to Florida, diplomatically suggested that talks continue.

Since then, the coronavirus pandemic created new budget uncertainties. U.S. lawmakers are squabbling over a second round of coronavirus relief, which could include aid to cities and states. Confidence isn’t high regarding a deal.

There’s another factor that can’t be ignored as our city tries to figure out a way to provide raises for public safety officers, both firefighters and police.

The national protests regarding police misconduct in some cities led to a one-size-fits-all approach to demonizing all law enforcement, something that’s bound to have an impact on morale and retention down the road. The City Council should look for ways to support rather than defund the police.

A raise makes sense, but only if the council members can identify a funding source. They cannot, but that hasn’t stopped wishful thinking from overtaking common sense.

The council passed a resolution Monday in support of a 3% increase until an officer’s salary reaches the maximum for a particular pay grade. While 3% isn’t out of line, especially with the Federal Reserve loosening its 2% inflation target for the U.S. economy, the potential for annual increases, plus an additional boost for some based on years of service, portends a significant budget challenge. This comes at a time when tax receipts are far from a sure thing because of the pandemic’s economic damage.

What’s concerning about the council’s action isn’t that the group supported the pay plan with long-term implications, but that a majority supported it with little apparent regard for how to pay for it. There was vague talk of an internet sales tax, which has failed in a Legislature that’s loath to raise any kind of tax. Other possibilities include local voters coming to the rescue with a public safety tax or “another significant funding source.”

It’s good to know they have a plan.

Kudos to councilmen P.J. Kovac and Gary Roach for understanding that a vague promise with no funding source will tie the hands of a future city manager, force cuts to other city services or disappoint deserving police officers down the line.

“I have never heard of someone commit to something, hoping to come up with the money,” Kovac said.

It’s surprising more council members didn’t see his logic.