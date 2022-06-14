By most measures, it would be hard to find a lot of similarities between San Francisco and St. Joseph.
San Francisco is one of the bluest cities in the bluest of states, with an economy built around the high-tech industry. St. Joseph went for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 and still leans heavily on agriculture and manufacturing for its livelihood.
Surely, Sam Graves wouldn’t do so well if he ran for the U.S. House in San Francisco. A Nancy Pelosi campaign would go over like a lead balloon in St. Joseph.
But the outcome of last week’s recall election in San Francisco might reflect a shared concern about crime, homelessness and panhandling regardless of political, cultural or geographic differences.
The ouster of progressive District Attorney Chelsea Boudin, in a city where Republicans make up 7% of registered voters, could portend big trouble for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. Time will tell, but at the very least these results indicate that the defund-the-police movement might lose its luster when the public, regardless of political affiliation, has to contemplate the results.
More than gun control, inflation or abortion, crime is an issue that can motivate voters on both ends of the political spectrum. Regardless of where they live, those voters aren’t going to care about slogans as much as tangible progress on the issue of public safety. Part of that includes an effort to make the criminal justice system more fair, but not at the expense of increases in both property crime and acts of violence.
In St. Joseph, concerns about crime haven’t reached the “throw-the-rascals out” sentiment that drove voters in San Francisco. But rising concern about car thefts and panhandling might leave some residents with a bit of a California vibe, but not in a good way.
St. Joseph voters elected a new City Council in April. As is typical after an election, these municipal leaders are hitting their stride in an attempt to address issues ranging from riverfront development to proposed requirements for public comments at meetings.
We have no quibble with any of these worthy issues as topics of debate. We only note that the results in San Francisco should drive home the reality that any elected official will sink or swim based on the ability to address key issues of public safety.
Here in the middle of the country, the election results in San Francisco have at least one potentially uplifting aspect. Despite our profound differences, humanity shares the same desire to live in a safe and secure community.
Successful politicians are going to be those who recognize these concerns and make an attempt to act upon them.
