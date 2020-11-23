Those online surveys posted on newspressnow.com aren’t intended as an accurate reflection of public sentiment, with sampling, margin of error and all that.

Anyone who logs on can vote, including people who don’t even live in St. Joseph. The surveys, known as Ping Polls, merely offer a glimpse of community sentiment on issues of the day. That being said, the recent question on police body cameras was worth noting.

About 88% of those who voluntarily responded expressed support for police wearing body cameras. Following high-profile shootings of unarmed individuals in other parts of the country, the results weren’t a surprise. Many people believe that body cameras serve as an objective tool to improve oversight and accountability.

Unfortunately for the public, and for a citizens committee that threw its support behind police body cameras in St. Joseph, it’s never that simple.

What if the Ping Poll asked a question other than “Should St. Joseph police wear body cameras?” How about, “Should taxpayer resources be diverted from other priorities in order to pay for police body cameras?” It’s all in how you ask it.

Police buy lots of expensive tools: radios, firearms, vests, vehicles and more. Sometimes, the money comes from local taxpayers, and other times the department gets funding through grant programs.

Body cameras, however, are not just an expensive, one-time outlay. The real cost, especially for smaller departments, comes from the collection and storage of all that data.

This month, Jefferson City postponed plans to purchase 70 body cameras and storage equipment for $400,000. Leasing the cameras would cost up to $1 million a year. That’s a lot of money, especially considering that Missouri law restricts public access to images from police body and dashboard cameras. Those {span}who want the recording released must submit a written request and go to court.

There’s nothing wrong with body cameras, and they might really enhance accountability, but it comes down to priorities. Let’s assume that St. Joseph bought 70 body cameras. That’s a $400,000 expense, money that could be spent on 10 additional police officers (based on starting wages listed on the city website) or 10 mental health counselors (based on Missouri wage estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).

As chance would have it, the Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Citizens Crime Advisory Subcommittee also recommends more police officers and more mental health professionals for the department, in addition to body cameras

Well, we don’t blame them for wanting it all. But the City Council, chief of police and new city manager will have to take off the rose-colored glasses and take a realistic look at costs versus benefits of the ambitious wish-list from this committee.