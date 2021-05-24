Getting a tax issue passed requires a lot of things to go right. You need a good campaign and lots of specific information for voters. It doesn’t hurt to spread the benefits over a large swath of a particular area, as is the case with the city’s capital improvement sales tax measures or the recent general obligation bond issue for bridge repairs.

Good timing doesn’t hurt, either. Just like studios don’t release all of the summer movies on Memorial Day weekend, schools and government agencies seek to avoid competing with one another by shoehorning too many tax issues into one certain election.

Voters in Buchanan County will be treated to a couple of tax blockbusters on Aug. 3. The City Council is asking voters to approve a half-cent sales tax for park improvements. Just a few days after the council put that issue on the ballot, the Buchanan County Commission announced a quarter-cent sales tax proposal for the same August election. That money, if approved, would go toward the sheriff’s office and drug strike force.

Both issues have merit. Additional funding would allow the city to maintain and improve parks facilities that are essential to the quality of life and are utilized by citizens in every corner of St. Joseph, from little ballers at the REC Center to older walkers on the Parkway System. The county commissioners don’t need a survey to know that public safety is among the biggest concerns of residents and that staffing and retention are an issue.

Both tax proposals present challenges for those trying to convince voters. With the parks tax, the proponents will have to overcome lingering skepticism from a previous proposal that was more narrowly aimed at Krug Park. Some are questioning whether Civic Arena should qualify for parks tax revenue or whether it should be covered by the hotel/motel tax or some other source.

The county has won approval for previous law enforcement taxes, but the trick is always in getting city residents to favor a tax that might be viewed as having more benefit to those who live outside the city limits. A previous sheriff’s candidate wanted to use county deputies for more enforcement inside the city limits, a proposal that now sounds prescient.

Before Aug. 3, before voters agree to add to the local tax, it is up to the city and county to lay out a vision with as much specificity as possible.

It can be done, but it seems like the city and county make their jobs a little harder when they appear to operate independently. Whatever happens on Election Day, it would behoove both city and county government officials to talk to each other before taking a pitch to voters.