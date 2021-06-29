This year’s Pony Express Re-ride started in Sacramento and ended 2,000 miles away at the Patee House Museum in St. Joseph.
For the record, the high temperature in Sacramento was 102 degrees on Tuesday. It’s rated as the 22nd most expensive city in the United States, with an average home price of $459,770 and gasoline selling for $4.23 a gallon. At least its water doesn’t come from Lake Mead, which supplies Southern California and is down to 36% capacity, the lowest level since the 1930s.
St. Joseph’s history is intrinsically linked to California. At best, this is still a source of pride when recalling the pluck and daring of riders who headed west to deliver a growing nation’s mail and supplies. At worst, there’s a sense of “look how good your cousin turned out” when St. Joseph struggles to see meager population gains while California becomes the world’s fifth-largest economy, with a larger GDP than the United Kingdom and France.
But maybe that’s beginning to change. It’s appropriate that this year’s re-enactors left California and headed east, away from all that gorgeous (before climate change) weather. California lost a congressional seat for the first time in the reapportionment that occurs every 10 years. The state’s population dropped by 139,000 in the last three months of 2020, a sliver of its 40 million people.
The Los Angeles Times exclaims that “the California exodus is a myth,” but the fact that it has to write a fairly defensive story suggests that the Golden State is losing some of its luster.
Whether St. Joseph can capitalize is another matter. Last year the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce included California in a marketing campaign aimed at attracting skilled workers to this city, where certain jobs are in high demand.
St. Joseph has a few things to offer that California can’t match, namely cost of living, lower taxes, short commutes and another element that will become more vital in coming years: water. St. Joseph has access to a reliable source of groundwater drawn from wells near the Missouri River. California’s biggest source of water is the Colorado River, which is beginning to run dry during a prolonged drought.
St. Joseph has its share of problems, including aggressive panhandlers that might remind a native Californian a little bit of home. We have tornadoes, but they have earthquakes and fires. As far as weather goes, those who live in these parts experienced a difficult week with torrential rain and flooding, but the real fight begins when there’s too little water.
Maybe the day draws near when St. Joseph looks a little more appealing as the western states outgrow their sources of water. In the future, perhaps, the journey east from California won’t just be for show.
