It will be interesting to see how people who claim to value science respond to some inconvenient truths about marijuana.
A study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found double the number of heart attacks among adults who consumed cannabis in the last 30 days, compared to those who didn’t. The study was based on an analysis of the health data of 33,000 people between the ages of 18 and 44.
Among marijuana true believers, the study is likely to provoke the same response as findings on vaccine efficacy or climate change among a different crowd. Just discredit it, change the subject or find a different study. Problem solved.
The study probably represents only a minor roadblock in Big Marijuana’s goal of legalizing recreational cannabis in Missouri. The public was softened up in 2018 when medical marijuana passed with 66% support statewide. Advocates for a proposed ballot initiative are correct in stating that marijuana legalization enjoys widespread support, and plenty of fawning media coverage, in the state.
So even though little is known about the long-term effects of marijuana usage, mostly due to the drug’s Schedule 1 classification that inhibits research, voters could very well make Missouri the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana in 2022. But that doesn’t mean it will be smooth sailing.
Advocates of recreational marijuana face two hurdles in their march toward statewide passage. One is that, unlike 2018, there is now a track record of marijuana regulation in this state. It does not inspire confidence.
Medical marijuana’s slow rollout featured an opaque and secretive process for awarding licenses. Missouri regulators spent more than $1 million to defend themselves from a wave of lawsuits from applicants who were denied licenses. Voters deserve an explanation of how recreational marijuana would be different.
The other is the way that Missouri’s system of citizen-driven ballot initiatives results in public policy being written by special interests. An organization called the Fair Access Missouri Coalition believes that the marijuana ballot language is written in a way that provides a constitutionally protected monopoly on the adult-use cannabis market.
“You don’t need 38 pages and 24,000 words unless you’re trying to pull a fast one on voters,” the organization said in a statement.
Again, another topic that might be worth discussing in an upcoming campaign. That is, if people are willing to listen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.