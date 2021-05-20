There’s no denying the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol was a traumatic event.

The images of a Donald Trump-supporting mob storming this citadel of democracy exposed cracks in civility and political discourse that have grown into a chasm. It was enough to make reasonable people wonder if a peaceful transfer of power is no longer guaranteed.

That transfer of power still occurred after the 2020 election, but plenty of fissures remain. The latest example is the debate over whether to establish a 9/11-type commission to investigate the events of 1/6.

Even after Wednesday’s vote in the U.S. House, the commission seems to be in peril, because it is viewed as a political panel as opposed to the more forensic probes taking place through the Justice Department, FBI, Capitol Police and various local law enforcement agencies looking into the events of that day. It is not being swept under the rug, nor should it be, which gives the latest push for a commission an element of theater to go along with its substance.

Despite the disturbing images from Jan. 6, it is hard to separate plans for a commission from the current political environment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi originally floated an 11-member body with seven Democrats, which, to anyone with basic math skills, would signal where she would like this to head. Under a compromise, the proposed commission was pared to five members from each party. It garnered support from a bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and gained 35 GOP votes in the full House, suggesting the some Republicans support the commission just like some supported Trump’s impeachment earlier this year.

One of the latest sticking points is a Republican demand to expand the scope of the investigation to the rioting that occurred in U.S. cities last summer. This is not an outrageous request. The Capitol insurrection was not directly linked to the disruption and property damage in places like Portland and Minneapolis, including some at federal facilities, but all of these incidents are symptoms of the same problem: true believers who cause considerable havoc when they don’t get their way.

It would seem like an examination of all types of domestic mayhem would at some point be necessary to air all of the dirty laundry in today’s toxic political environment. If not, an opportunity is missed, but rest assured, there will be no shortage of those trying to get to the bottom of what happened on Jan. 6.

“There is, has been and there will continue to be no shortage of robust investigations,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.