In the 2018 book “How Democracies Die,” the authors spend a lot of time describing the importance of forbearance in politics.

What they mean is that the party in power must show restraint and avoid using any means necessary, even if it’s constitutionally valid, to advance its own interests and weaken its rivals. This, the authors note, should be viewed as an essential norm or guardrail that protects democracy from the tyranny of the majority or the excesses of the mob.

The book was widely viewed as a critique of President Donald Trump and the populist tendencies of his leadership style. But one section detailed a different president, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and his effort to expand the U.S. Supreme Court in order to get more favorable rulings for his New Deal legislation.

At one point during FDR’s presidency, Democrats controlled an astounding 80% of the seats in both chambers of Congress. He was popular and the New Deal was popular. But the Supreme Court, then as in now, was regarded as an important check on the power of the legislative and executive branches of government. Even during the Great Depression, a wide majority opposed the attempt to politicize the nation’s highest court and damage its legitimacy.

The Senate rejected FDR’s court-packing scheme, cloaked in the language of a “reorganization plan,” on a vote of 70-22. Plenty has changed in the ensuing eight decades, but any attempt to pack the Supreme Court deserves a similar repudiation. Then as in now, Supreme Court expansion isn’t just bad for the court and it isn’t just a setback for the minority party.

It undermines a fundamental element of democracy: an independent and non-political judiciary. President Joe Biden called himself “not a fan of court-packing” during the campaign, but he said a lot of things that appealed to centrists.

Since his inauguration, Biden has moved to appease his party’s progressive wing on issues of guns, taxes and the environment. So when he announced a commission to study judicial reforms, it raised concerns that a similar leftward lurch is coming on court expansion.

Some will see Supreme Court-packing, or at least a fear of it, as just desserts after Sen. Mitch McConnell did not allow a hearing for Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination in 2016.

It is true that McConnell did not use forbearance, or show restraint, but Supreme Court expansion is not just a response to this, it is a major escalation. At some point, there will be an escalation to the escalation, a cycle that is damaging not just to one party but to the future health of our democracy.

Someone in power needs to exercise forbearance, which translates into political courage and a willingness to defy the base.