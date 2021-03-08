Maybe we can’t just flip a switch and go back to how things were before March of last year — no masks and no social distancing — as the COVID-19 pandemic grinds on into its second year.

But people can’t wait forever for a return to school, to the office, to the restaurant or to social functions. That’s especially true since it’s never been explained what criteria needs to be met in order to end most restrictions. First it was “flattening the curve,” then it was hospitalizations, now it’s fears of new variants and a fourth wave (or is it a third)? The goal posts do seem to move.

If it’s hospitalizations, Buchanan County is trending in the right direction with four, according to the latest information. If it’s vaccinations, only about 10% of Buchanan County’s population has received at least one COVID-19 shot so far.

After cancellations and restrictions that began around last year at this time, it’s clear that people are desiring some sort of reminder that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. That came last week with two announcements: The Apple Blossom Parade will be held as scheduled in May and the St. Joseph Mustangs will play baseball at Phil Welch Stadium.

Since the 1920s, the Apple Blossom Parade has been the signal that the long, dark winter is finally over (except the year it snowed) and that brighter, sunnier days are here at last. It was one of numerous cancellations last year.

The same goes for Mustangs baseball, which doesn’t have the longevity of Apple Blossom but has become a staple of summer nights in St. Joseph. Both events — the parade and Mustangs baseball — don’t have to be super spreaders and likely will come with certain precautions and social distancing that weren’t necessary in 2019. A pageant or barbecue will not be held during Apple Blossom weekend.

When it comes to restarting community functions, the 35th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade might provide an example of whether it can work. The Ancient Order of Hibernians is holding the parade, set to start this Saturday at noon, but urging common sense. Mask-wearing is encouraged and social distancing is recommended.

“If you feel unsure about attending, there will always be another parade next year!” the organization said on its Facebook page.

Some may see that as raining on a parade, but at least there’s a parade to get rained on. The next few months will show whether these types of events, which are important parts of the community fabric, can be held in a safe and responsible way.

St. Joseph residents, after a year of being cooped up, should appreciate those organizations for giving it a try.