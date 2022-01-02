Those who make minimum wage in Missouri will notice a fatter paycheck in the coming weeks.
The boost from $10.30 to $11.15 an hour, which took effect Jan. 1, represents the second-to-last increase under a phased-in series of wage hikes up to $12 an hour by 2023. The increases were set in motion when Missouri voters gave 62% approval to Proposition B in 2018.
You can make a strong case that this is an issue that Missouri’s legislature should have acted on before it went to a vote of the people. You also can make a case that the benefits were oversold.
For starters, the Prop B ballot language excluded government employees, an omission that’s significant because it isn’t significant. Those employers that aren’t covered still have to be at or near that level, because the market demand for labor will prove a stronger driver of wage growth than a government mandate.
Also, an increase in the minimum wage primarily benefits younger part-time workers rather than working-age adults, a detail that was omitted in the 2018 campaign. Although only one-fifth of the workforce is under the age of 25, that age group makes up nearly 50% of those making minimum wage in the country, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But the big problem with Prop B is that it was conceived at a time of low inflation expectations. The consumer price index rose 1.9% in 2018. This year the CPI surged 6.8% at the end of 2021, the highest level in nearly four decades. The increase from $10.30 to $11.15 in the minimum wage amounts to 8%, so those workers will barely tread water.
Some will say that the solution is to index the minimum wage to inflation, and Proposition B starts doing that in 2024. This was a promise that was easy to make a few years ago when inflation was low, but annualized raises designed to keep up with inflation promise to fuel more inflation that will only hurt the lowest-income earners the most.
The assumption is that employers will raise prices, but there are other potential outcomes.
One outcome is less cereal in the box, a phenomenon known as shrinkflation. Businesses could cut hours for workers, which will result in poor service for the customer and again hit low-income workers the hardest. Or companies could do what McDonald’s tested in the Chicago market this year.
Automated voice-ordering technology uses artificial intelligence software to take your Big Mac order at the drive-thru without a human on the other end. The company said it’s 85% accurate.
Did you say you wanted fries or pies with that? No one begrudges the raise for lower-rung workers, but it is a well-intentioned initiative with unforeseen consequences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.