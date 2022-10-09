Call it an October surprise if you want. President Joe Biden took significant action on federal marijuana policy last week, but maybe not in the way that the public is led to believe.
His executive order pardons all “simple” marijuana offenses, a move that impacts more than 6,500 U.S. citizens at the federal level. Missouri voters will decide on Nov. 8 on a ballot measure that would accomplish a similar type of expungement at the state level.
Although some would question Biden’s motives this close to the election, his action acknowledges that public opinion far outpaces political will on tolerance for marijuana.
Few people believe that large numbers of Americans should have criminal records for simple marijuana possession. In truth, the unfairly incarcerated recreational marijuana user is more of a marketing myth used to prop up the industry. There are 6,500 simple marijuana cases over multiple years but 57,377 federal criminal cases in the fiscal year 2021 alone.
At the state level, prosecutors and police say most marijuana charges are tacked on to other offenses, like weapons violations, crimes involving other drugs or unsafe driving. Expungement has a real benefit on an individual level but not as much in the broader sense.
The real impact of Biden’s action is the possible reclassification of marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug on par with heroin or LSD, meaning that under federal law it has no medical use and a high potential for abuse. Making it a Schedule II drug would open the door to more medical research and, possibly, Food and Drug Administration oversight of some cannabis products.
FDA regulation would be a blessing and a curse for dispensaries that enjoy the benefits of a quasi-monopoly while the federal government looks the other way. FDA review is costly and time-consuming. It could result in some products being more widely available, but it could require more restrictions and hurdles. If cannabis products are behind the counter at the corner pharmacy, the dispensary loses its monopoly.
Reclassification also removes barriers to medical research on marijuana. That’s hugely significant because too many doctors are in the dark about dosages, side effects and effectiveness. Those things need to be tested and measured. Too many patients self-diagnose and self-medicate, which can be dangerous.
That could change with more medical research, but again, be careful what you wish for. What if the research finds that marijuana in some cases is not effective or comes with harmful side effects? It would puncture the industry’s image of a consequence-free drug that comes from the earth.
Marijuana use, just like Biden’s executive action, could have plenty of consequences. We shall see.
