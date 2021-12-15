Members of the St. Joseph School District Finance Committee received disappointing news this week on plans to bring full air conditioning to the three public high schools.
It turns out that federal funding won’t cover the entire cost. Schneider Electric, the lead contractor and “partner” on the district’s HVAC and energy efficiency upgrades, revealed a potential $6.5 million funding gap for the final phase of the project, which involves bringing air conditioning to classrooms at the three high schools.
A quick recap might be necessary at this point. The district already used Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, or ESSER, to complete the first phase of improvements at elementary and middle schools. A second allotment was used to bring air conditioning to gymnasiums and auditorium spaces at the high schools. That work is completed.
The third phase will extend air conditioning to classrooms and hallways at the three high schools. The district budgeted $20 million because that was the amount of ESSER funds available for this type of project. Now it is looking like that won’t be enough, although the project isn’t out for bid and no contracts have been signed.
In hindsight, it was probably unrealistic to believe that Uncle Sam would pick up the entire tab for a project of such scope, especially in an economy defined by inflation and scarcity. Think of your bathroom remodel multiplied by 1,000.
So the district finds itself in a funding pickle, but it shouldn’t be associated with poor management practices from the past. At worst, the district is guilty of wishful thinking and will have to approach the remainder of this project like a homeowner whose bathroom project goes haywire.
Simply put, find more money or scale back the project.
The district has to figure out how to get this done without the corner-cutting that caused problems at St. Joseph’s two newest schools, which is why you bring in an outside expert like Schneider. Most likely, someone has to get a haircut to nudge high school HVAC projects past the finish line. The board’s options could include a transfer from another type of fund, meaning that other maintenance projects get put on the back burner.
In comments at the finance committee meeting, board President Tami Pasley suggests that an appeal to taxpayers is a no-go at this point. In this assessment, she correctly reads the public mood. The $6.5 million funding gap on the HVAC project roughly amounts to the additional annual revenue coming in from the 61-cent levy increase that voters approved in 2019.
This, more than anything, is a bitter irony.
