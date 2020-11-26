When the Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at a record 30,000, there’s no shortage of those who could take credit.

President Donald Trump took a victory lap during what amounted to a brief press conference Tuesday. There’s no denying that stocks have appreciated considerably during Trump’s term, with one report putting overall market gains since 2017 at 11% per year.

The left and right will fight over just how much impact the president had on stock portfolios, or how he compared with predecessors. This chattering class misses a key point about markets, which is that they don’t play political favorites but respond more dispassionately to external stimuli.

The biggest stimulant, the one that drove the Dow to a record close, is stability. That might sound counter-intuitive because many would believe stocks need a shock to the system. No, what traders really want to know is that the country won’t be riding an ocean of uncertainty that roils the economy and the political landscape.

The country received a couple doses of stability this week. One came in the form of drug trials that showed promise that another COVID-19 vaccine could be available soon, raising hope that there’s light at the end of this long, dark tunnel.

The other balm arrived on the political front when the General Services Administration recognized President-elect Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election. This reduces the likelihood of a messy presidential transition and offers Biden and his advisers access to funding and information that doesn’t just benefit them, but all Americans. It needed to happen.

Markets are further buoyed by news that no one named Sanders or Warren has been proposed as a member of the Biden cabinet. The apparent choice of former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary, along with other seasoned political insiders, sent a signal that Biden intends to govern more from the center than progressives. He won’t be the socialist that Republicans had feared.

“There’s some relief that Biden is choosing moderates to fill out the cabinet,” Barry Bannister, head in institutional equity strategy at Stifel, told the Associated Press.

Trump thrives on turmoil, so we could still face some rocky waters. The president may or may not concede the election, but this has more to do with his future ambitions and with how he’s viewed through the lens of history. He may continue to make claims about the election, but this should be used to improve processes for future elections, not to undo what happened this year.

In the end, markets reflect what the rest of us need right now, which is a big dose of boring. Biden might be just the man for that.