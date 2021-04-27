Even though it no longer offers an English major, Missouri Western State University still knows a thing or two about descriptive language.

Western’s latest tuition increase is “slightly less” than what’s allowed under state law, according to a university press release. This largely conforms with how similar increases are described at other universities, which show a preference for words like “slight” or “modest.”

Could this latest increase be characterized as slight? That’s in the eye of the beholder, especially in a city like St. Joseph where you’ll get a fair number of first-time college students in some families. To be specific, the university raised its tuition $10 per credit hour, to $230.

That’s a 4.5% increase, which is above the rate of inflation, but it also manages to keep the total cost of tuition and fees under the $7,749 cap set by Missouri’s Higher Education Student Funding Act. Regardless of the modifier, that could be considered an achievement given the way state aid has languished in recent years. Western, even with the increase, remains affordable when compared to its peer institutions.

On a related but equally important issue, Western describes its budget turnaround as “dramatic.” After starting the fiscal year with a $4.5 million deficit, the university closed the gap with COVID-19 relief, a transfer from the Western Foundation and budget cuts, including the elimination of programs, that were described as “difficult and horrific” at the time. Significantly, salary and benefit expenses dropped by more than $1.1 million, and the current forecast calls for a small surplus at the end of the fiscal year.

The university remains under a “state of financial emergency” that allowed the administration and governing board to take drastic budget steps. That could be coming to an end.

Some might call for a reversal of those budget decisions or long for the way things used to be, but that would seem as unwise as a factory or business returning to the same old inefficient ways after achieving a turnaround. That’s especially the case when factoring in the unreliability of state aid, the temporary nature of COVID aid or the variables of future enrollment growth, which is not a certainty given demographic trends.

Western found itself in troubled financial waters last year, enough that it was possible to question the future of the institution itself. An improved financial picture benefits not only Western, but the entire community that relies on this university for its impact on culture, learning and economic development.

This time, the modifier seems more justified, if maybe a bit of a work in progress.