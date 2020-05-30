A minimalist, or someone who doesn’t trust the government, would find plenty to like about this year’s legislative session in Missouri.

An abbreviated, disjointed session resulted in 32 bills passing through both chambers, about a third of what lawmakers normally advance to the governor’s desk. Some may look at this list and breathe a sigh of relief, assuming that a new law doesn’t always make things better.

Fair point, but this year’s session did feature missed opportunities. Bills that failed included proposals that would have allowed statewide prescription drug monitoring, sports gambling and legal immunity for companies that take reasonable steps to limit COVID-19. Other bills on the cutting room floor would have prohibited texting while driving and eminent domain for a transmission project in north Missouri.

Lawmakers also failed to reach consensus on a bill that would allow state and local government to collect a tax on internet sales. This was one of the bigger missed opportunities because a tax on e-commerce would level the playing field for local retailers and allow state and local government to capitalize on shifting consumer preferences.

That was known heading into the session in January. The Wayfair bill, named after the court case that cleared the way for states to collect an internet sales tax, also has the potential of stemming the budget hemorrhaging that threatens essential services in the wake of the coronavirus restrictions. By the end of the session, this made the missed opportunity an even bigger whiff for officials like David Slater, the mayor of Pleasant Valley, Missouri.

Slater, a graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School and Missouri Western State University, wrote a letter on behalf of the state’s mayors urging Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to address the internet sales tax issue, according to the Kansas City Star. In our view, this seems a reasonable request, especially since lawmakers may need to gather at some point because of COVID-19 and its impact on the budget.

Why not expand what amounts to a COVID-19 session to deal with a Wayfair bill, so that Missouri could end its status as one of only two states that collects on local stores but exempts the online marketplace?

A special session for an internet tax makes even more sense after 2019, when the governor called lawmakers back on the less-than-critical issue of allowing Missourians to use the sale of multiple vehicles as a credit against the purchase of another vehicle.

At the time, it was a head-scratcher.

This year, a much stronger case could be made for a special session to address a proposed tax on internet sales.