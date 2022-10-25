When a business executive comes to St. Joseph, the first impression isn’t Downtown, the Parkway or even a hotel on the Belt Highway.
The first impression is Kansas City International Airport.
It isn’t a bad first impression. KCI is functional and handled 7.6 million departing and arriving passengers last year. Some of those passengers express a fondness for its size and the lack of congestion relative to other major airports. KCI, which has the identifier code MCI because it was originally known as Mid-Continent International Airport, has one of the lowest numbers of delays for any airport in the United States. (You don’t want your luggage to have the KCI tag because it will wind up at an airport in Indonesia).
But Kansas City International, which opened in 1972, gives a dated impression. You feel like you’re stuck in the ‘70s while walking through those concrete horseshoes, and not in a funky sort of way. It’s more of an unimaginative sort of way associated with buildings of the 1960s and ‘70s.
All that changes with the $1.5 billion terminal at KCI, the largest single infrastructure project in Kansas City’s history. News-Press NOW anchor Morgan Doyle recently toured the soon-to-be-completed terminal for a story on its progress. Because the interior still is unfinished, the images served as more of a teaser to a long-awaited upgrade that will provide more light, more space, more restaurants and amenities and a more modern system for handling ticketing and security.
In short, it will seem more like the 21st century.
This brand-new terminal will benefit those who have grown accustomed to a major airport only 30 minutes or so from St. Joseph. But the impact is felt much farther from home if KCI can land more flights and more international connections with a modern terminal.
State Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, took part this summer in Gov. Mike Parson’s trade mission to Germany and the Netherlands. Shields recalls that the new terminal came up as a topic of conversation. Business leaders in Germany expressed enthusiasm at the potential for more international flights and more direct connections to Europe from KCI.
German companies already have a strong presence in St. Joseph with Boehringer Ingelheim and Schütz Container. But remember that airport access was cited as one of the reasons for Boehringer moving its North American animal health headquarters to Atlanta.
A new terminal doesn’t reverse that decision. In addition, other economic factors will determine when and if KCI can add more flights in the future.
What’s beyond dispute, however, is that St. Joseph will see residual benefits from this significant upgrade at KCI.
