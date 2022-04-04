For Americans, the war in Ukraine has served as a geography lesson of sorts.
Six months ago, many of us would have struggled to find Kyiv on the map (much less pronounced it correctly) or known that Ukraine, at roughly the size of Texas, is the second-largest country in Europe.
We know now that what happens in Ukraine matters from a standpoint of shared humanity and a deep sense of compassion for the suffering that occurs in that country.
The war in Ukraine impacts the price of energy and has the near-term effect of driving up costs for fuel, fertilizer for farmers and food that we all eat.
It also creates a sense that the world as we know it is beginning to unravel. When buildings in Mariupol are reduced to rubble, it can be seen as a metaphor for the structures that created peace, stability and prosperity in the post World War II world. It’s a structure that took form when allied leaders met in Yalta, which happens to be near the site of today’s fighting in Ukraine.
One thing this current war has brought to light is that of the many blessings that Americans enjoy, one of the most overlooked is the benefit of geography. Having the Pacific and Atlantic oceans as neighbors is preferable to a shared border with Russia and a dictator who appears to be losing a grasp on reality.
It’s often been said that America shouldn’t be the policeman of the world. That’s true from the standpoint of getting embroiled in the tall weeds of every local conflict, but the leader of the free world has good reasons to reassure and support free people who don’t share in the benefits of geography.
Last week, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, the retiring Republican from Missouri, announced the Baltic Defense and Deterrence Act. This bipartisan measure provides $180 million for U.S. security and economic cooperation with the Baltic countries of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. For those who are unsure, these small, recently independent countries are to the immediate west of Russia, forming the far northeast extension of NATO. In terms of size, they’re more on par with Maryland than Texas.
“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault against democracy in Europe and across the globe,” Blunt said in a statement. “This bipartisan bill will enhance our nation’s military and economic ties with the Baltics, strengthening our steadfast defensive military commitment to them at this critical moment.
Some would say this is more world policing, but the senator’s position makes both moral and practical sense. America should stand by the small, threatened nations. Without free countries to lead, why have a leader of the free world?
