Beginning in 1984, states faced the loss of federal highway funds if they failed to raise the legal drinking age to 21.
Most quickly got the message. Today, in all 50 states, even in the home state of Anheuser-Busch, a person has to be 21 to purchase alcohol. Money proves to be a very big carrot.
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick got the message. Fitzpatrick, elected to serve as the state’s chief financial officer, threatens to withhold access to a low-interest loan program for schools that refuse to steer clear of any future face-covering mandates or stay-at-home orders to limit COVID-19 exposure.
This puts someone like Karl Matt, the superintendent of the North Platte R-I School District, in a tough position. Failure to sign what the treasurer calls a “compliance certificate” means forfeiting nearly $1 million in savings on a refinancing project. But he also knows that there’s no way to know what the virus will do six months from now.
The omicron strain is highly contagious but apparently leads to fewer hospitalizations. It doesn’t seem like something that should necessitate the closing of an entire school, but it’s reasonable to think that officials at the local level should have some tools in their arsenal to limit spread and sicknesses.
One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated is that this particular virus, while lacking a brain, has shown an ability to adapt. What happens if the virus evolves down the road in a way that is more harmful to children? Would a district that took the money find itself limited in its ability to respond?
The justification for the treasurer’s position comes from a Cole County judge’s ruling in late November that invalidated the ability of the Department of Health and Senior Services or local agencies to enact arbitrary and discretionary orders on masks, quarantine rules or business or school closings. The ruling didn’t necessarily abolish health orders. It restricted the ability of unelected bureaucrats to impose them, something that the judge found to violate the separation of powers outlined in the Missouri Constitution.
Those orders might be legal if voted on by a legislative body, including the General Assembly and potentially county commissions or elected school boards. The point is that elected officials should decide.
Remember that the National Minimum Drinking Age Act, which allowed for the withholding of highway funds, was passed in Congress and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan.
The legislative and executive branches signaled a clear intent. In lacking a similar mandate, Missouri’s treasurer acts like the power-hungry bureaucrat that the Cole County lawsuit seeks to restrain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.