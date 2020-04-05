The city of St. Joseph moved to full crisis mode in the attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep the public informed.

You can argue about the details. Are too many businesses deemed non-essential and does the shelter-in-place order last too long or not long enough? You can’t dispute that multiple city employees, from the top down, have grasped that this is a most-pressing issue and have risen to the occasion.

But other business demands attention, even as the coronavirus upends the normal routine for everyone. One non-virus agenda items involves the details of Bruce Woody’s exit from the city. Woody, the city manager in St. Joseph since 2011, is leaving to take a position with a public utility in Florida.

The City County met one week ago and voted 6-0 to approve a final employment agreement with Woody. It was among nearly 20 items that sailed through on the consent agenda with little discussion from the council.

The agreement with Woody merits some elaboration, for a couple of reasons.

For starters, Woody will serve in his post until Friday, April 24, when Police Chief Chris Connally becomes acting city manager. Woody will accumulate enough vacation time to remain a city employee, technically, until late May, but he won’t serve as manager.

Second, the council agreed to a one-time, $9,375 payout for accumulated sick leave, which should easily pay for Woody’s moving expenses to Pensacola. This amounts to 130 hours of sick leave and a good deal for Woody, who is paid in the range of $149,000.

At the city, most employees forfeit sick time when they quit. The council decided to treat the city manager as a retiring employee, not someone who leaves for another job, so that entitled him to a payout on around 25% of unused sick time, up to a certain level.

We don’t necessarily begrudge the city and Woody for reaching a deal to close out his employment. He is the longest-serving city manager in St. Joseph’s history, beating out Vince Capell by several months. An observer at the last council meeting — most likely a remote observer — would have noticed that $9,375 was not the most expensive item on that lengthy consent agenda that passed with no debate.

At the same time, the council should grasp that the lingering effects of COVID-19 are a great unknown. As business activity grinds to a halt, the economic fallout could have severe repercussions for city government and the tax receipts that fund essential services.

In the end, $9,375 won’t fill much of a budget gap. But when the bill for cornavirus comes due, Woody’s exit deal may reflect the kind of largess that causes the council to look back, either with wistfulness or regret. Time will tell.