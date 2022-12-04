Where there are needs in the community, nonprofit organizations seek to step in and meet them. This is certainly true for St. Joseph and surrounding communities.
Although organizations like United Way of Greater St. Joseph, the Salvation Army, Second Harvest Community Food Bank, the Noyes Home for Children and Catholic Charities serve those in need every day of the year, organizations like these get the most attention during the holiday season between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
These two holidays, with their special emphasis upon giving and thankfulness, helps turn the attention of individuals and families toward helping those in need. As a result, we look for organizations that have a strong track record of meeting these needs. Indeed, nearly all of these organizations (and good ones like them) count on the increased emphasis upon giving during this time of year to provide a large majority of funding for the entire coming year. This is all the more reason to participate during this time as special drives, fundraisers and open houses abound.
There are other considerations that highlight the value of nonprofits. Most of us are more aware of the end of the tax year, and November and December are the last two months in which tax deductible giving can count for the income taxes we will file in a few short months. This makes the holiday season a kind of “win-win” for non-profits and for individuals who support them.
Of course, most who give generously have higher motives than a simple tax break, and the generosity of this community, combined with the work of nonprofits among us, gives us a reason to be thankful. It should also give us a sense of awareness of the work these nonprofits do beyond the holiday season.
This awareness could perhaps cause us to mark our calendars — maybe even monthly or quarterly — to remind us of the need to show the same enthusiastic spirit of giving that is so much a part of the holiday season all year long.
Even when organizations meet their goals during the holidays, the reality is that the growing needs of our community require more than just once-a-year funding and support. So, let’s find ways to encourage these essential organizations as the holidays continue, but let’s also be thankful enough of their work and aware of the growing need to fund them and support them with our time all year long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.