This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Adoption placeholder
Thinkstock.com

Where there are needs in the community, nonprofit organizations seek to step in and meet them. This is certainly true for St. Joseph and surrounding communities.

Although organizations like United Way of Greater St. Joseph, the Salvation Army, Second Harvest Community Food Bank, the Noyes Home for Children and Catholic Charities serve those in need every day of the year, organizations like these get the most attention during the holiday season between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.