An editorial from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

A nationwide movement to defund police departments, or dismantle them completely as the Minneapolis City Council proposes, is the wrong answer to the right question. It’s obvious that much more work needs to be done to raise policing standards so that the badge is never confused by its wearers as a license to kill, abuse or administer any form of street justice.

But local lawmakers can’t reform criminal justice by starving it to death. There remains a very real need for law enforcement in crime-ridden urban neighborhoods, which means funding police forces and training officers to behave with the highest standards of professionalism. Depriving police forces of funding almost certainly would lead to a dramatic decrease in patrols where they are needed the most: in the high-poverty neighborhoods where violent crime is highest.

We know of no credible movement in the high-crime areas of St. Louis where residents are clamoring for fewer police officers and less attention to crime. And, no matter how justified some protesters feel at denouncing all officers for the actions of a few, the fact remains that when any member of the public faces, say, a home break-in or other imminent threat, 911 will be the first phone number called.

St. Louis, like other major urban centers, needs a strong, fully funded and fully staffed police force. Some politicians, led by 15th Ward Alderman Megan Green, have effectively called for defunding the St. Louis police department by diverting money budgeted to fill the current shortage of more than 150 officers. She wants the money to be spent on social programs, wrongly portraying it as an either/or proposition.

Green’s position would put her at odds with a fellow Democrat, Rep. Karen Bass of California, head of the Congressional Black Caucus. Asked Monday on National Public Radio if she supports defunding police departments, Bass responded emphatically: “No, I do not support defunding the police.” Bass did note the imbalance that local budgets typically reflect in which police forces consume a large chunk of public expenditures while “budgets for education, health and human services” go underfunded.

“We need to look at the root causes of why policing is needed in communities. If it’s crime, then why is there crime? Why are people committing crimes? We need to get at the root causes, I absolutely agree with that,” Bass said. Changing police culture is essential, she added. “The profession that has the power to kill should be a profession that has national standards, is transparent and is accountable to the public.”

Changing police culture means putting greater emphasis on accountability, such as requiring the use of body cameras, and training officers with an emphasis on measured responses to nonlethal situations. But starving local police departments of funding in response to egregious abuses can only invite more tragedy.