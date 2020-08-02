Last week marked the beginning of a special session in Jefferson City to address the growing epidemic of violent crime here in Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson called for the extra session to give legislators the opportunity to pass some narrowly tailored policies that will help deal with rising homicide rates. It’s a call my colleagues and I are ready and willing to answer as we want to do all we can to protect Missourians in all parts of the state from the scourge of violent crime.

I know many think this is a St. Louis issue or a Kansas City issue, and it’s true that these cities have seen significant increases in the homicide rate this year. In fact, the two cities combined have suffered more than 230 homicides already, and the number continues to grow. But while these cities have received the bulk of the media attention, we know in St. Joseph we also have seen an increase in the number of drive-by shootings. It’s clear this is not a problem limited to our two biggest cities. It is a statewide issue that must be addressed immediately.

We’re fortunate to have a governor who spent his previous career in law enforcement. He understands the importance of giving law enforcement the tools necessary to fight violent crime.

The result of the governor’s many meetings and discussions are six policy areas we will focus on as we return to Jefferson City for the special session.

We will work to create a witness pre-trial protection fund with the goal of providing additional security for witnesses who may otherwise be too terrified to testify because they are threatened and intimidated.

We will also work to strengthen our laws to expand the admissibility of witness statements. This would be in line with federal law and would ensure witness testimony is heard without forcing witnesses who are scared for their lives to appear in court.

We will also address the issue of juvenile offenders who commit the offense of unlawful use of a weapon or armed criminal action. The proposal we will consider would allow a court to determine if these juveniles should be tried as an adult.

Another proposal the governor wants us to consider would expand the existing offense of endangering the welfare of a child to include when an adult gives a weapon to a juvenile and encourages a child to engage in any weapons offense.

While in Jefferson City, we will also work to increase penalties for a person who knowingly sells or delivers a firearm to a child less than 18 years of age without the consent of the child’s parent or guardian.

Finally, during the special session we will work to change the residency requirement for police in St. Louis. St. Louis is down 150-200 officers and they are having difficulty filling these positions.