Many people are struggling during this time of social isolation with feelings of stress, anxiety, job loss, and financial worry. Among all this, the opioid epidemic has been becoming progressively worse in many parts of the nation. Numerous states have seen drastic increases in the number of EMS responses due to opioid-related overdose. The lockdowns and closures have made it difficult for opioid addicts to access help. Unfortunately, many opioid users are left to fend for themselves. Research released by the Well Being Trust and the Robert Graham Center for Policy Studies in Family Medicine and Primary Care predicts an additional 75,000 deaths from alcohol and drug misuse and suicide because of the pandemic.

Per the CDC, overdoses involving opioids killed close to 47,000 people in 2018, and 32% of those deaths involved prescription opioids. Millions of Americans are prescribed opioid medication, and roughly 21 to 29 percent of patients prescribed opioids for chronic pain misuse them. What the average American is struggling with during this pandemic is a breeding ground for substance abuse. Also, opioid users are at an increased risk if they contract the coronavirus because of how opioids affect the respiratory system. Some health officials fear the COVID-19 pandemic will make the opioid epidemic far worse.

Opioid addiction is devastating, and millions of Americans need treatment. Unfortunately, harm reduction continues to be the universal problem solver surrounding opioid addiction. However, the current risk is real for the potential increase in people struggling with opioid addiction. Treatment providers and rehabilitation centers across the nation may see an influx in patients needing help. COVID-19 is one more issue that drug users and treatment professionals must be aware of. Perhaps this is the time to focus on full rehabilitation, helping opioid users become completely drug-free, healthy and sober.

Would it not be reasonable to assume that the fewer people dependent on or addicted to opioid drugs, an opioid medication, or even maintenance drugs would contribute to lessening the risk? It is a crazy world we live in now; this year has tested every American and their ability to overcome obstacles. Perhaps it is not absurd to believe that opioid addicts become drug-free, sober and healthy, and not have to rely on medication to maintain it. As the pandemic subsides, this could be the new approach we see, more attention and resources placed on sobriety, remaining healthy and drug-free. These two problems have merged, and it is clear that some changed is needed for treating opioid addiction.