Our state government has too much of your money. At least that is what the House concluded after our work on the budget. Because part of the federal government’s panicked response to the COVID outbreak was to print and flood the economy with billions of extra dollars (which is a prime cause of today’s inflation) and because our economy is now booming, this year’s budget is around $47 billion. This budget, by far the largest in state history, is about $9 billion more than last year and $20 billion more than when I took office eight years ago.
After listening to requests from the departments, investing in some one-time projects and socking millions away in a rainy day fund, the budget still had $1.8 billion left over. So last week, the House budget chair filed HB3021 to give $1 billion of this surplus back to you, the taxpayer. Unlike the federal government, your state government would not be creating new money, so the move would not worsen inflation. And unlike the liberal ideas of stimulus checks or universal basic income, HB3021 would just give the tax cut to those who paid income tax in the first place.
If passed, it would work like this. Everyone who filed a 2021 income tax return would have some or all of their state income taxes refunded. The total refunded to all Missourians would be capped at $1 billion. The Department of Revenue (DOR) estimates that the maximum returned would be about $375 per person ($750 per couple). During floor debate, some members argued that this would be a tax break for only millionaires, but that is not true. Anyone with an annual income of over $12,550 would get some money back, and anyone making $19,500 or more would likely get the max credit. Under HB3021, citizens would not need to file an amended or special return. DOR would automatically process the credit for each taxpayer.
Given that the state government’s budget has been amply funded at record levels, I support the budget chair’s bill. I have created language mirroring his idea and added it to SB908 to give the effort an additional path to the governor’s desk. It remains to be seen if the Senate will embrace either bill as strongly as the House, but hopefully they will. After all, it was your money that you earned to begin with. You should get some of it back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.