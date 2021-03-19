St. Joseph voters have an opportunity to put our schools on the right track for the future. Our school board has a very viable vision for this process.

The American Family facility and the 92 acres that comes with it are within our city and not in a flood plain (hard to find in St Joe). We have seen high schools outside of St Joe that make you marvel at the insight of the planners for developing these schools.

We want schools that we can be proud of and programs that engage all of our students. With the prospect of 1,600 students at each of the future St Joseph high schools and the remodel and upgrading of other schools and programs, we find it hard to picture that many jobs will be lost.

As with life, we make adjustments in teaching assignments and responsibilities. We voters have an opportunity to give our school-age kids now and in the future something special and our school board has the responsibility to see that world-class facilities are the end result.

Don and Mary Sedlacek

St. Joseph