“It is wrong to force our daughters, mothers, wives and sisters to fight our wars. Our country is extremely grateful for the brave women who have volunteered to serve our country with and alongside our fighting forces. They have played a vital role in defending America at every point in our nation’s history. But volunteering for military service is not the same as being forced into it, and no woman should be compelled to do so.”
— Statement from U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, in seeking removal of a provision of the National Defense Authorization Act that would require women to register for the Selective Service System.
