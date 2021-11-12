I believe women should be required to register for the Selective Service System.
Since its beginning, the United States has consistently moved toward equality for all, and the National Defense Authorization Act continues this tradition. This latest injection into our military will achieve parity between the sexes in our military by subjecting young women, just like their male counterparts, to register for the draft.
The interests of impartiality, the principles of fair play and the ethics of equality demand that women be required to register for the draft.
— Don Mathis
San Antonio, Texas
