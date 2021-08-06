LEADING OFF: Indians changing team name to Guardians (copy)

A guardian rests on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field on July 23 in Cleveland. The baseball team’s new name was inspired by two large landmark stone edifices near the downtown ballpark.

 File photo | Associated Press

Last week, the perpetually offended scored another big win.

The venerable Cleveland Indians announced that next year their nickname will be the “Guardians,” a reference to two large landmark stone edifices near Progressive Field.

For the woke, the triumph isn’t quite on the scale of tumbling down or defacing statues of America’s founding fathers, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, but the symbolism is identical.

— Joe Guzzardi, Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate

