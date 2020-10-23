Hi I am Lily Yocam and I am doing my schooling primarily in the Virtual Academy for this semester. Virtual Academy has been a brand-new experience for me as a student, and overall I am glad I had this opportunity.

I signed up for Virtual Academy mainly for the flexibility and experience. When I wake up in the morning, I don’t need to worry about forgetting school supplies, getting a way of transportation and rushing out of the door at 7 in the morning. Although I consider myself a morning person, it’s nice to wake up and be able to start with something different other than school every day. I could wake up at 8 a.m. and maybe relax, or I could wake up at 6 a.m. and grind at my assignments, and that’s something I enjoy about the Virtual Academy.

So far for me VA (Virtual Academy) has been pretty good. Every class has different due dates that have so far been fair and manageable. All of my teachers understand the times the world is going through and are very reliable when it comes to asking for help on assignments.

The most important thing I’ve learned is that you have to reach out. Sometimes I am hesitant to reach out for help or ask questions, but that’s what the teachers are here for and the ones I’ve talked to have been very helpful and understanding.

A setback that virtual schooling has presented in my eyes, however, is the ability to procrastinate. I often find myself pushing back the less-desired work until the last minute, and I know many other friends of mine who have also done this. Some teachers will have work due on Fridays, and some on Sundays and it’s very easy to let things creep up on you if you’re not on top of it.

I think the main idea of this program is having a choice. It has really helped develop my time management skills and also helped me learn about myself in a way that I couldn’t in a traditional school setting. I can choose whether I want to do this assignment now or later, I can choose if I want to focus on math or reading today. In making those choices I can also know what worked out for me stress-wise and what didn’t. Staying up late for school started not working out for me, so I had to take the initiative to get up early and be done at school by a certain time.

I am honestly still undecided whether I am going to be doing Virtual Academy next semester. If the pandemic somehow dies down, I would like to do in-person school but I don’t really see that happening any time soon. With Virtual Academy I have a lot more free time but it can get really monotonous and there are a lot less hands-on activities. If I also didn’t have solid friends to socialize with, I would be a lot more lonely in Virtual Academy.