I am a senior at Central High School for the 2020-2021 school year, and I chose in-person learning this semester. I am grateful for all of the amazing bonds I have made with my fellow students and my teachers throughout my three years at Central, and I was not ready to give up seeing them in person every day.

Another driving factor in my choice to take the chance with in-person learning during this uncertain time was school spirit. Traditions such as festivus, homecoming coronation and dances, dress-up days and pep assemblies make me excited to come to school. Without these motivations, I feared that I would become disinterested in my school work.

Unexpectedly, after the excitement had already built up for returning to school for the first time in six months, Central students got the disheartening news that we would not be able to come back until the beginning of October due to building damage. I remember seeing all of my peers from other high schools posting on social media about their first day of in-person school, as I was reluctantly logging on to Zoom for my first day. “Ice breakers” and “get to know you” activities definitely are not the same through a computer screen.

Despite this, it was still nice getting to see all of my friends’ faces. Remote learning is not my ideal situation, as I found it much harder to keep up with my school work as I sat in my bedroom instead of in a classroom.

Entering the second quarter, there is no doubt in my mind that I made the right choice. The joy I felt on the first day of in-person school was immeasurable. I have never been so glad to walk up four flights of stairs in my life! “Senior Sunrise” was filled with joyous reunions with my peers and a sigh of relief. We were finally back.

As I expected with in-person school, there are many precautions that must be taken. This includes seating charts, contact tracing and quarantining. Students were constantly being called out of class, resulting in a large chunk of kids being sent home by the end of each day. I was not surprised when I heard that the school district was moving to hybrid learning.

Hybrid has been a very interesting experience to say the least. My in-person class numbers now range from two students to 17 students, completely changing the atmosphere of the classroom. It is disappointing to be split up from friends based on last name, but I will take whatever time in Central I can get.

Simple tasks such as testing, handing out papers and having group discussions are now complicated and have to be altered. My least favorite part of hybrid learning is the eerie feeling in the nearly empty hallways that used to be packed with students. After getting a taste of fully in-person learning, it is safe to say that many students are eagerly awaiting the full return to our school.

I am proud to call myself a Central student, so I am desperate to get every last chance I have in the building before my last day. Seniors are all just pushing through, hoping that we will be able to attend events such as prom and graduation in the spring.

Even with all of these obstacles, Central has managed to still provide school spirit and unforgettable memories. I am so glad that I chose in-person learning, even if it has been a chaotic blend of masks, hand sanitizer and Zooms.