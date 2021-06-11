2020 was the year that solar power became cheaper than coal in our state. That includes the cost of installation. Missouri is one of the best places in the nation for solar because of our long daylight hours. Why are we still stuck burning dirty imported coal?

KC Power & Light even tried to raise our rates to invest more money in fossil fuel electricity. St. Joe consumers are forced to buy pollution-marred power when it would be cheaper to have modern, locally installed solar. How about instead of pouring money into broken, crumbling technology, we invest in clean power for the future?

We keep seeing coal communities in states around the country getting devastated when their plants inevitably shut down. Dirty coal just isn’t worth it anymore. It’s time for St Joe to move on to a brighter future.

Ansh Gupta

St. Joseph