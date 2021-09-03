In 2014. Missouri’s legislature passed a law mandating all college students at Missouri state colleges be vaccinated for meningitis due to several deaths on college campuses. Two of the senators who voted for that were Mike Parson and Eric Schmitt. They did not stand up for people’s free will. They did not say that people would do the right thing. Those were not people who would vote for them.
Now they are fighting against mask mandates in counties and in schools, not vaccination mandates, when we have had 11,128 deaths. What happened to the Republican go-to talking point about local control? That works only until they don’t like what local control is doing, then they don’t like it anymore.
Schmitt is wasting tax dollars suing school districts over mask mandates. The state school board said districts should do what they think is right. What he is doing is not about personal choice and freedom as he would have you believe. This is about getting Donald Trump to notice him and hoping Trump’s voters will support him in the next primary for U.S. senator.
In our state votes have become more important than people’s lives. Vote him out.
Charles Lacina
St. Joseph
