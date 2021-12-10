When Purdue Pharma first marketed their “painkiller” OxyContin, they paid off hospitals, doctors and the FDA to not report the drug as addictive.
The result…..thousands of people got addicted to the drug and hundreds died.
It’s happening again! The FDA finally released documents (months after a “Freedom of Information Act” request by a group wanting documentation on the safety of the COVID vaccines). In response, the FDA moved to challenge the group’s request in court, raising eyebrows when it asked a federal judge to grant it 55 years to fully release the documents it reviewed before ultimately granting full approval for the Pfizer shots for people age 16 and up in August.
Among the documents released is a 38-page document entitled “cumulative analysis of post-authorization adverse event reports,” detailing a bevy of serious adverse events connected with the double-shot mRNA jabs in only the first three months.
According to the report, between Dec. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021, some 42,086 case reports were recorded in Pfizer’s safety database. 1,223 cases were reported to have ended fatally.
David Hurst
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.