Regardless of our race or ethnicity, what would happen to any of us if we were pulled over for speeding and had no driver’s license with our picture on it?
I am personally having a hard time understanding why the Democrats don’t feel it’s necessary to verify who is casting a ballot at the polls or in drop boxes that should be monitored; as well as mail-in ballots that should be requested by individuals and then verified before acceptance.
Almost anything we do as Americans requires identification, and without it there would surely be more fraud and crooked dealings that would make any hard-working, honest individual cringe!
Wake up America, open your eyes and use your voices before these lawmakers put our entire nation in endless poverty with their double standards, underhanded dealings and one-sided direction to chaos.
— Craig Wood
St. Joseph
