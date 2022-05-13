“As a child of God, God gives people the right to abort babies. God gives the right to abortion.”
I think I understand what the women are saying. They have the right to do with their bodies whatever it might be, like tattoos, piercings or whatever they feel they should control. But they never mention the voice of that baby with a beating heart, formed in the womb, asking for “its” opinion on it.
I would think these women would do better to take the time they are protesting and thank their “mothers” for NOT aborting them! Why are you not protesting the guy who got you in that condition?
I’m a man who has been called a patriarch in our church, a father, a grandfather and you know I love hearing it as often as I can. My opinion for what it’s worth to the “It’s Your Call” gang is when does the baby’s opinion, feelings, suffering get taken into consideration?
And to those politicians who call themselves Catholics and vote to continue government funding for abortion — how about you phonies pay for them, surely lobbyist money is available? It is clear your faith is not important enough to save a human life but you getting votes is.
Isn’t 63,459,781 since 1973 enough? In 2020 there were 72,822,113 births of which 49% were girls, it’s been 49% since 2011. So, 49% of the 63 million aborted were girls!
So, with everybody doing whatever they feel is right for them, who decides when things might be getting out of hand? So, it’s the woman’s body, she should be in control of it, but where is the justice for the baby who doesn’t get a voice?
I know this letter is not going to stop abortion, but at least I feel like somebody should stand up for those little souls.
Before you think about either one, just say this —Oh Jesus, I surrender myself to you. Take care of it! And see what happens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.