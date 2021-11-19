What about these parents and families that had to work full time and then help their children with their remote learning? They don’t get any extra time.
In fact, these two extra days are likely going to be, yet again, another stressful aspect since they have to find two days worth of child care.
This is called life, you guys.
— A concerned St. Joseph parent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.