Returning all or part of Ukraine and its 42 million people to Russian control is a part of Putin’s decades-old dream of rebuilding as much as he could of the former Soviet Empire before he’s dead.
Two American presidents —Obama and now Biden — have done their best to make Putin’s dream a reality.
When Putin bit off Crimea from the territory of Ukraine in 2014, the Obama administration did virtually nothing.
Now it looks like if he might decide to just swallow up the whole country, which is 78 percent ethnic Ukrainian and 17 percent Russian.
The “KGB Thug” has played a high-stakes geopolitical poker game with Biden while the world watched – and he won by default.
It’s too late now for the weak and inept Biden administration to do anything but hold press conferences and complain.
Imposing strict financial sanctions on Russia will not make Putin pull out his tanks and soldiers.
We’re not going to go to thermonuclear war with Russia over the sovereignty of Ukraine, nor should we.
And the spineless European Union isn’t going to be anything more than a spectator to a Russian land grab that has been inevitable for more than a decade.
Ukraine may prove to be too big, too poor and too full of Ukrainians willing to fight and die in a guerrilla war for Russia’s feeble economy to digest in the long run.
But for now, thanks to the Biden administration’s one-two punch of weakness and incompetence, Ukraine is now Putin’s to do with what he wants.
— Michael Reagan
Cagle Cartoons syndicate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.